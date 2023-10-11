104-Year-Old Skydiver Passes Away After She Set The World Record
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Dorothy Hoffner, the 104-year-old American woman who recently made headlines by becoming the world's oldest skydiver, has peacefully passed away in her sleep at her Chicago residence. Hoffner achieved international recognition for her daring tandem parachute jump at Skydive Chicago Airport on October 1, setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to attempt such a feat.
This record was previously held by a 103-year-old Swedish woman.
Remarkably, despite her advanced age, Dorothy Hoffner described her skydiving experience as serene and enjoyable. She shared with the Chicago Sun-Times, "There was nothing scary about it. It was nice and peaceful."
Take a look at the delightful video:
According to her friend Joe Conant, Ms. Hoffner was discovered deceased at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community by staff, and it is believed she passed away on Sunday night.
A spokesperson for Skydive Chicago and the US Parachute Association expressed their honor that Hoffner's final skydive marked the conclusion of her exciting and well-lived life. They also emphasized that Dorothy serves as an inspiration, reminding everyone that it's never too late to embrace the thrill of a lifetime.
The cause of her death has yet to be determined, as reported by a nurse who knew her for several years. Dorothy Hoffner had initially been "not excited" about the media attention surrounding her world-record jump but eventually embraced it as an opportunity to connect with new people.
