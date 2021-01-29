10 Tweets That Tell You What Happened At Ghazipur Border

A standoff took place through 28 January evening between the police and farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur after the UP government ordered farmers camping there to be removed, and the latter refused to budge.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that he was "ready to face bullets" if needed. The other two key borders -- Tikri and the epicentre of the farmers' protests, Singhu - have also been placed under heavy security. The police have dug up roads using JCB machines.