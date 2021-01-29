10 Tweets That Tell You What Happened At Ghazipur Border

Here’s what went down at the Ghazipur border in Delhi on 28 January night.
Deeksha Sharma
Social Buzz
Updated:
Here's what went down at the Ghazipur border in Delhi last night. | (Photo: Twitter)

A standoff took place through 28 January evening between the police and farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur after the UP government ordered farmers camping there to be removed, and the latter refused to budge.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that he was "ready to face bullets" if needed. The other two key borders -- Tikri and the epicentre of the farmers' protests, Singhu - have also been placed under heavy security. The police have dug up roads using JCB machines.

Here's a compilation of ten tweets to show you what went down at the Ghazipur border from the evening till early morning.

CCTVs Allegedly Fiddled With, Heavy Security Deployed

Power Shutdown at Ghazipur 

Farmers From Western UP Join In

Extra Forces Deployed at Ghazipur

Tricolour High Up in the Air As Farmers Protest

Despite the Cold Weather, Farmers Camp on Streets to Make Their Voices Heard

Spirits High, Folk Songs Heard at Ghazipur

More Farmers Join in

Farmers From Haryana Reach Ghazipur in Huge Numbers

Published: 29 Jan 2021,12:36 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT