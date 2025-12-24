Satire: Delhi L-G VK Saxena Writes 15 Pages on Pollution to the Wrong CM

In the letter, Saxena accuses Kejriwal of deliberately “bogging down” the BJP’s 10-month-old government, a government that, according to him, is busy undoing the damage of the last decade, all for “petty political gains.”

Saxena further claims that while the current administration is attempting to clean up Delhi’s mess, Kejriwal has largely shifted his attention elsewhere, choosing Punjab over playing the role of a full-time Opposition leader in Delhi.