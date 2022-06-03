Biting Satire: When a Mosquito Net in Jail is Called a 'Security Risk'

Prison authority: We are here to take away the mosquito nets.

Prisoner: But why?

Prison authority: Because you don’t have a court order.

Prisoner: But there are a lot of mosquitoes.

Prison authority: Yes, and you don’t have a court order.

Prisoner: When can I get it back?

Prison authority: When you get the court order.

Prisoner: In the meantime I might get malaria…or dengue...or chikungunya…

Prison authority: Yes, you might. So, get the court order.

Prisoner: But I could get seriously ill.

Prison authority: All the more reason to get that order.

Prisoner: But I really could.

Prison authority: We will take you to a hospital, don’t worry.

Prisoner: How soon after?

Prison authority: When you don’t improve here.

When an ambulance is available.

When the court orders it.

Prisoner: But I can’t go to the court.

Prison authority: Why not?

Prisoner: I don’t have the money.

Prison authority: Then risk it.

Prisoner: What if I fall ill?

Prison authority: We will take you to hospital.

Prisoner: When?

Prison authority: When the court orders it.

Prisoner: But I can’t go to court…

What about medicines?

Prison authority: Ask your family.

Prisoner: But how do I ask my family?

Prison authority: When they visit.

Prisoner: But they can’t visit.

Prison authority: Why?

Prisoner: They are in another city.

Maybe I can phone them?

Prison authority: No you can’t.

PHONE MULAQUATS NOT ALLOWED.

Prisoner: When will they be allowed?

Prison authority: When the Prison Department says so.

Prisoner: When will they say?

Prison authority: When someone approaches the court.

Prisoner: But I can’t……

Prison authority: ...approach the court. We know.

Prisoner: Then what?

Prison authority: Buy Odomos from the jail canteen.

Prisoner: I can’t.

Prison authority: Why not?

Prisoner: I don’t have the money…

Prison authority: We know.

Prisoner: So you’ll return our nets?

Prison authority: No. SECURITY RISK.

Prisoner: Whose security?

Prison authority: The prison’s, prisoners.

Prisoner: But the mosquitoes could kill me…

Prison authority: So, approach the courts.

Prisoner: But I can’t approach…

Prison authority: Then pray someone else will.

Prisoner: But will I get a mosquito net, or medicines, or mulaqats?

Prison authority: If the court gives a blanket order.

Prisoner: So, in the meantime…

Prison authority: Stay up, swat mosquitoes and pray…