Biting Satire: When a Mosquito Net in Jail is Called a 'Security Risk'

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
(Artist-activist Sagar Gorkhe, accused and booked under UAPA in the Bhima Koregaon case, is currently lodged in Taloja Central jail. He has recently lodged a police complaint stating that the jail authorities at Taloja entered his cell and seized the mosquito net he had been using. Prison officials have stated that mosquito nets were seized since they pose a "security risk".
Teacher and activist Deepika Tandon writes a conversation that could ensue between a prison authority and a prisoner who has been deprived of their mosquito net and is worried of contracting malaria or dengue.)
Here's the full conversation in text.
Prison authority: We are here to take away the mosquito nets.
Prisoner: But why?
Prison authority: Because you don’t have a court order.
Prisoner: But there are a lot of mosquitoes.
Prison authority: Yes, and you don’t have a court order.
Prisoner: When can I get it back?
Prison authority: When you get the court order.
Prisoner: In the meantime I might get malaria…or dengue...or chikungunya…
Prison authority: Yes, you might. So, get the court order.
Prisoner: But I could get seriously ill.
Prison authority: All the more reason to get that order.
Prisoner: But I really could.
Prison authority: We will take you to a hospital, don’t worry.
Prisoner: How soon after?
Prison authority: When you don’t improve here.
When an ambulance is available.
When the court orders it.
Prisoner: But I can’t go to the court.
Prison authority: Why not?
Prisoner: I don’t have the money.
Prison authority: Then risk it.
Prisoner: What if I fall ill?
Prison authority: We will take you to hospital.
Prisoner: When?
Prison authority: When the court orders it.
Prisoner: But I can’t go to court…
What about medicines?
Prison authority: Ask your family.
Prisoner: But how do I ask my family?
Prison authority: When they visit.
Prisoner: But they can’t visit.
Prison authority: Why?
Prisoner: They are in another city.
Maybe I can phone them?
Prison authority: No you can’t.
PHONE MULAQUATS NOT ALLOWED.
Prisoner: When will they be allowed?
Prison authority: When the Prison Department says so.
Prisoner: When will they say?
Prison authority: When someone approaches the court.
Prisoner: But I can’t……
Prison authority: ...approach the court. We know.
Prisoner: Then what?
Prison authority: Buy Odomos from the jail canteen.
Prisoner: I can’t.
Prison authority: Why not?
Prisoner: I don’t have the money…
Prison authority: We know.
Prisoner: So you’ll return our nets?
Prison authority: No. SECURITY RISK.
Prisoner: Whose security?
Prison authority: The prison’s, prisoners.
Prisoner: But the mosquitoes could kill me…
Prison authority: So, approach the courts.
Prisoner: But I can’t approach…
Prison authority: Then pray someone else will.
Prisoner: But will I get a mosquito net, or medicines, or mulaqats?
Prison authority: If the court gives a blanket order.
Prisoner: So, in the meantime…
Prison authority: Stay up, swat mosquitoes and pray…
Pray that the jails stop preying on prisoners.
(Illustrations by Aroop Mishra)
(The author is a teacher and activist. This is a satirical opinion article and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
