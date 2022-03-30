‘Alia Bhatt & I Have All the Intentions of Getting Married Soon’: Ranbir Kapoor

Reports had claimed that Ranbir and Alia might get married in April. Earlier, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain had told Pinkvilla, “They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi? (We haven’t made any preparations so how will the wedding happen so soon?)”

“It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when,” she added. Alia had earlier also told NDTV, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. They recently wrapped up the film’s final schedule in Varanasi. Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.