PM Modi to Ratan Tata, Here Are the Most-Liked Tweets of 2021

Ratan Tata and PM Modi had the most liked and retweeted posts in business and government.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
2021 is finally coming to an end, and the year-end round-up of what users liked and interacted with the most on Twitter is finally out. Right from Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter Vamika to Pat Cummins making a huge donation to India's COVID-19 relief, a lot of tweets have won our hearts and gained our attention. Here are some other most-liked tweets in the category of government and business, according to official data from Twitter.
PM Modi took the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine on 1 March, 2021. Since then, with over 45k retweets and 4k quote tweets, the post has become the most retweeted one. Check it out here:
PM Modi's tweet congratulating the men's cricket team for their victory at Australia's Gabba test series earned more than 298k likes, making it the most-liked tweet of a government official in the country.
And of course, Ratan Tata announcing the acquisition of Air India by Tata Sons that social media deemed as the airline's 'Ghar Waapsi' is the most liked and most retweeted tweet of the year.
With over 82.9k retweets and 404k likes, this tweet certainly deserves its spot.
