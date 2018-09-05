Dear Teacher Who Hit Me, Called Me Greedy & Made Me Feel Worthless

Although I fail to recall the exact jibe, you had once told me something to the tune of how a girl like me cannot survive anywhere and regardless of where she goes, she is going to come crying back to her parents.



And there are days, when I am feeling worthless and I wonder if you were right after all. But then I start thinking why would someone say such a thing to a 10-year-old anyway? What can an adult even observe in a 10-year-old to tell them that?

Regardless, I detest you, ma’am, for your hostility, your violence and the insensitivity with which you dealt with unscarred, unfettered souls. Maybe, you had been teaching for way too many years and you saw us in a different light - but that’s hardly an excuse for doing what you did. Hell, we may have been little monsters, but we were still little, after all.