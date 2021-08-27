This 22-Yr-Old Vada Pav Seller Started With Rs 300 After Losing Parents, Job

Omkar Godbole started selling vada pavs from home during the lockdown.
(Photo: The Quint)
22-year-old Omkar Gobdole's life has been full of struggles. His father, who had been battling polio since he was six months old, worked as a clerk at Dombivli Nagari Sahakari Bank. But, lost his job when Omkar was in the sixth grade. A few years later, his mother's kidneys failed and she had to undergo dialysis.
Godbole and his sister had to quit school and take charge of their family. At 17, his sister was the sole breadwinner of the family and Omkar decided to stay home and take care of both his parents.
In 2018, Omkar lost both his parents. With no house, job or educational qualification, it was tough for him to earn his livelihood. He worked at an events company for a few months but lost his job during the pandemic and exhausted all his savings in two months. With just 300 rupees in his pocket, he decided to use his cooking skills to pay the bills.
He started selling vada pavs from home and continues to deliver them all over Dombivli. His friend suggested he start an Instagram page and that's helped him build his brand name. Today, he is Dombivli's go-to guy for crunchy, delicious Indian burger.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb & Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined