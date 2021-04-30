What Ranbir Has Said About His Relationship With Rishi Kapoor

All the times Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his relationship with his father Rishi Kapoor.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
On 30 April 2020, India lost a star who taught us how to act effortlessly. Rishi Kapoor, the king of romance in Hindi films, passed away after battling cancer for some time. His fans couldn't help but shed tears as the real 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' star bid adieu. Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahani and son Ranbir Kapoor.
In many interviews, Ranbir has often spoken about the impact his father has had on him, as a person, and on his acting too.
In a chat with Anupama Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor recalled how Rishi Kapoor reacted when he watched Rosckstar and Barfi. Both films did exceedingly well at the Box Office, but Kapoor wasn't quite as impressed by them.
"He never really expresses what he feels about my work. When he saw Rockstar, and he sees my films three or four days before the release, and I am really tensed because he's so honest with his opinion that it matters to me. Him being an actor and such a fabulous actor, he'll always have a good take. You know, a good commercial take or a good artistic take and he watched Rockstar and he said, "Haan woh last mein heroine mar gayi this ke vapas aagayi?" So I said, no she died and it was a soul that came on stage, so he said, "Ya ya okay." He cut the phone. When he saw Barfi, he called be two or three days before release, he said, "Yaar tu acting theek toh kar leta hai but stop doing these arty films." He's a hard critic to impress." When Raju sir sent this video, it feels good. It's good to know when your parents are proud of the work you do," said Ranbir Kapoor.
In a chat with NDTV around the time Tamaasha released Ranbir said, "I think it's a good conflict in my life that my dad isn't easily satisfied with the work that I do. I know he's proud of me and he considers me a good actor. But I am happy that I don't have a fan at home, I have somebody who is criticising my work and pushing me to do better."
But Ranbir Kapoor got the biggest compliment from his father when he cried after watching the trailer for Sanju. A video of Rishi Kapoor crying went viral after Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra showed him the trailer.
In a chat with Rajeev Masand following Kapoor's demise, Ranbir spoke about how his father is the biggest impact any human has had on him in his life.
Watch the video to find out more.
Published: undefined