What Ranbir Has Said About His Relationship With Rishi Kapoor

In a chat with Anupama Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor recalled how Rishi Kapoor reacted when he watched Rosckstar and Barfi. Both films did exceedingly well at the Box Office, but Kapoor wasn't quite as impressed by them.

"He never really expresses what he feels about my work. When he saw Rockstar, and he sees my films three or four days before the release, and I am really tensed because he's so honest with his opinion that it matters to me. Him being an actor and such a fabulous actor, he'll always have a good take. You know, a good commercial take or a good artistic take and he watched Rockstar and he said, "Haan woh last mein heroine mar gayi this ke vapas aagayi?" So I said, no she died and it was a soul that came on stage, so he said, "Ya ya okay." He cut the phone. When he saw Barfi, he called be two or three days before release, he said, "Yaar tu acting theek toh kar leta hai but stop doing these arty films." He's a hard critic to impress." When Raju sir sent this video, it feels good. It's good to know when your parents are proud of the work you do," said Ranbir Kapoor.