BAFTAs Honours Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in In Memorium Segment

The 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) paid tributes to actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in their 'In Memorium' segment during Sunday's ceremony. Khan and Kapoor passed away in April last year.

Other stars honoured at the ceremony included George Segal, Sean Connery, Yaphet Kotto, Barbara Windsor, Olivia de Havilland, Alan Parker, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Christopher Plummer and Chadwick Boseman.