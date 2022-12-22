Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urfi Javed Decodes Her Most Viral Looks

Urfi Javed Decodes Her Most Viral Looks

Urfi Javed's innovative looks often go viral online.
Swati Chopra
Now Rolling
Published:

Urfi Javed decodes her most viral looks.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Urfi Javed decodes her most viral looks.</p></div>

Urfi Javed is known for her viral looks, be it when she's snapped by paparazzi or on her Instagram. Urfi sat down with The Quint and decoded some of her most popular looks.

Urfi talks about how she created her look with the gurney inspired by Marilyn Monroe and also about how she came about her look with polaroid pictures of herself.

Watch the video for more.

Also ReadUrfi Javed Answers Most-Googled Questions About Her

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT