All the Times Kangana Ranaut Celebrated the ‘Death of Democracy’ 

On 4 May, actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was finally suspended for violating the social media platform's rules. Phew!
If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’d know how Miss-know-it-all has an opinion on everything and a solution for every crisis. Truth be told, only she can decode her tone-deaf tweets. We wouldn't even want to try. So, let’s move on to the day she was banned from Twitter.
Kangana had been tweeting about the recent election results, accused the Bengal administration of propagating violence in the state, and had tweeted that the President's Rule should be implemented in the state.
And then she posted that one tweet that was the final nail in the coffin.
Yes, she urged PM Modi to show his "Virat Roop" from the "Early 2000s" . Did Kangana's "Mann Ki Baat" hold PM Modi accountable for the 2002 Riots?, Twitter wondered. Oops!
Soon after her account was permanently blocked, Ranaut called it a “death of democracy”. Now that just sounds funny coming from a person who has always cheered out loud when voices have been suppressed in the country. Watch the video to find out what we mean.
