The Stars Live Here: Inside Siddhant Chaturvedi's Mumbai Home

Siddhant Chaturvedi gives us a tour of him home.
(Photo: The Quint)
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is enjoying the success of his recently released film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that's streaming on Netflix. The actor rose to fame after his portrayal of a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
In this episode of 'The Stars Live Here', Siddhant took some time out to show The Quint around his house in Mumbai, spoke about his childhood and his first love, the first audition where he was asked to leave, dealing with failures and more.
Speaking about a thing he was surprised to find when he joined the acting profession Siddhant said,
The actor also spoke about feeling hurt when, during his first audition for a phone advertisement, he was yelled at and asked to leave.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
