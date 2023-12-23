‘Social Media Fame Has Nothing To Do With Real Life Popularity’: Ananya Panday

The director of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Arjun Varain Singh, and the cast (Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi) sit down with The Quint to talk about their upcoming film and the themes it deals with.
When asked about what they learnt while filming the project, Ananya Panday says, “I think about…understanding that everything has a reason and everyone has a backstory that you’re not aware of. There’s a reason people are the way that they are. So, to look at things with a kinder, more empathetic lens.”
While Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about the need to embrace change, Adarsh Gourav says, “(I learnt to be) patient with growth. That growth doesn’t happen overnight and takes time.”
Talking about the need to ‘put on a face’ because of the profession they’re in, Ananya Panday says,
“The profession that we’re in, we have to put on a face. So that kind of becomes a second skin. You get too used to putting on an act; it’s a very sick feeling when you think about it. You could be dealing with anything in life but you’re forced to meet people and be happy and interact well with them. You just have this…”Yeah I can just have no feelings for eight hours.”Ananya Panday
Adarsh Gourav then speaks about how sometimes his character’s journey has aligned with what was happening in his life, “I’ve especially found it hard when I’ve gone through an intense day and then I’ve had to portray the opposite emotion. That was difficult sometimes. But it’s our job at the end of the day.”
“I love my job. Whatever is going on in my life and sometimes you’re not feeling the best but I just feel so happy being on set and working because how many people get a chance to be here,” Chaturvedi says adding, “Whatever mood I am in, I’m the happiest when the camera rolls.”
The cast also speaks about the need for validation and how it has affected them in life and whether social media popularity affects their work in any way.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is streaming on Netflix from 26 December.
