The Cast of 'Thank You For Coming' Plays Who's Most Likely To?

Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' is all set to be released on 6 October.
Swati Chopra
The Cast of 'Thank You For Coming' Plays Who's Most Likely To?

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

Producer Rhea Kapoor and the cast of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi plays a fun game of 'Who's most likely to?' with The Quint's Swati Chopra.

From who's most likely to go on a blind date to who's most likely to show up on set late, watch the team spill all the beans!

Watch the video for more.

