'Thank You For Coming' Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar's Fairy Tale is Bold Yet Unique

Talking about the film, producer Rhea shared in a statement, "I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls around the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm, and one doesn’t have to be lucky anymore. Thank You For Coming is a film that's poured out of my heart. It is inspired by every single girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message of the film resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them."

Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd shared, “Rhea and I have always tried to tell stories that empower women and are entertaining at the same time. The subject of Thank You For Coming is very important to be spoken about in today’s time and I am extremely proud that we could tell a story like that.”

Director Karan added, "I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”