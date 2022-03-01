'Sushant's Death Was a Tough Test For Us': Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain speak about how Sushant Singh Rajput's death affected them.
Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain recently opened up about the challenges they faced following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. Ankita and Vicky spoke about it during their appearance on the second episode of Star Plus' Smart Jodi. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship with each other from 2010-2016.
Talking about Sushant's sudden demise Ankita said, "have forgotten my past. But in that moment, that thing needed me and I was unable to tell that to Vicky. But he understood me without me needing to say anything."
Vicky added that it was a tough test for their relationship. "There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than what happened suddenly. There was a turn that shocked not just us but the whole nation. Nobody can be prepared for such a thing," he said.
Vicky was also trolled after Ankita was seen with Sushant's family after the incident. Many even started questioning Ankita's intentions. To which Vicky said, "A number of people had wrong notions about things. I was unable to understand it all. I am proud of Ankita that she very boldly handled it. She fulfilled whatever duties and responsibilities she had. Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her."
Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December last year.
