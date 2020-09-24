The 'News' That Matters in 2020, in 144 Seconds

This is India in 2020. Divya Talwar Let’s focus on who’s smoking what... | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Now Rolling This is India in 2020.

Did you know that 12.2 crore Indians lost their jobs in April this year?

Did you know 382 doctors died due to COVID-19 and 2,238 were infected with the disease in India?

Did you know that over 1 crore migrant workers walked back to their home states from March to June due to the coronavirus lockdown?



Probably Not.

A lot has happened in the country post COVID-19. The economy has been at its lowest in years. But the mainstream media has only been feeding us with information about who’s smoking what in Bollywood and getting us “exclusives” with the pizza delivery boy and postman. Bollywood has been the only prime-time news that matters for months now.



What started off as an investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus that’s now targeting (almost) every female actor in Bollywood in an alleged “drugs” angle. Leaked WhatsApp chats and videos have replaced reporters and journalists, and of course the media found a scapegoat in Bollywood actors.



Did Sushant get justice? No! Did these channels get TRP? Oh, yes!



Everyone is trying to settle scores in the name of justice. Terrible, isn't it? Mainstream media is very much a part of this vendetta, so involved that real news has taken a back seat and 9pm news has turned into a scream-fest. Watch this video and you’ll know exactly what we mean.



Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan