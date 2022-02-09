SRK’s Thoughts on Religion and Patriotism Are More Relevant Than Ever Today

Shah Rukh Khan recently offered 'dua' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral,a. gesture applauded by many. However, that too was given a communal angle and portrayed in a bias manner by some groups. This isn't the first time this is happening. Everything Shah Rukh Khan does is monitored with close scrutiny and is often twisted into false narratives and propagandist headlines to demean his reputation. Here is a compilation of all the times his views on religion and patriotism were spot-on, and how they are still relevant today.