All the Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Is a True Feminist

A global ambassador for UNESCO for children's rights, she has been a vocal advocate of women's rights and feminism. Priyanka is one of the few stars who takes pride in being a feminist and she never hesitates to give a lesson or two on feminism. She has used global platforms to talk about feminism and the need for equal rights and addressed issues of gender pay gap, girl child education and gender-based violence.

Priyanka believes that in order to bring change in society, it is essential that women are given equal opportunities and have more representation in the workforce.