Meet the Italian Duo Going Viral as Lookalikes of Mr Bean and His Daughter

We've all grown up watching Mr. Bean and his tricks, right from acing slapstick comedy to entertaining us through his many shenanigans, Rowan Atkinson has truly been a childhoos icon for many.

Now, a duo from Italy is going viral for bearing an uncanny resemblance to him. Arnaldo Mangini is famous as Mr Bean's lookalike, and Fabiola Baglieri as his daughter. When you look at Baglieri, you'll have to stop for a second and wonder whether she's actually his daughter or not. But you won't be the only one. So many users online confused her as Mr Bean's daughter that she actually had to put out a clarification saying she wasn't, and that it was all a joke.