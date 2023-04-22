Got 2 Minutes? Watch Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Right Here!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Got 2 Minutes? Watch Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Right Here!

Issued in public interest.
phelian & Pratikshya Mishra
Got 2 Minutes? Watch 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Right Here!

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

Why waste two-and-a-half hours watching something in a theatre when you can watch it in two-and-a-half minutes…from the comfort of your own home?

This Eid, we watched Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan so you don’t have to.

So, sit back, enjoy and stay away from theatres near you.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty

