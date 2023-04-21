'Stop It, Bhaijaan!': My Honest Thoughts on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

What if I tell you that the latest Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer is a revolutionary film with hilarious dialogues, high-octane action scenes and compelling performances?

Well...I won't.

Because watching Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was so unbearable that I went into a spiral at the theatre, considering a separate profession where I'm not required to wake up at seven in the morning to watch Salman Khan in a lungi singing "Mary had a little lamb".

Here are my honest thoughts after watching a film that could have been a typo: