Hacks to Pass an Exam Without Studying (Feat. Kangana Ranaut)

The actor recently uploaded a video on how she braved COVID-19 and shared the most important tip - to not be scared of the virus because according to the genius mind of Kangana Ranaut, the virus only attacks those who are scared of it.



This isn’t the first time that scholar Ranaut has dropped her gems of wisdom. In fact she uploads her very “motivational” videos more often than she should and definitely reminds us of that overconfident student in class, who knows nothing but pretends to know it all.