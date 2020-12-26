All About the Most Viral Instagrammers You Followed in 2020

During the lockdown, when the world was dealing with the pandemic, light hearted content turned out to be a saving grace. Whether it was entertainment on OTT platforms or apps such as Instagram, entertainment made sure we get through.
This was also a good time for some digital content creators, who rose to fame during the lockdown. When people were low on creativity and couldn't pull themselves to be productive, people like Yashraj Mukhate, Ronit Ashra, Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani and Snehil Mehra kept churning videos after videos to keep their followers entertained.
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' broke the internet, with people constantly humming the song he created out of a viral meme video. Mukhate didn't just stop at that, he has been since creating (what the people have termed as) music memes. He has delivered gems like 'Twada Kutta Tommy', 'Biggni Shoot' and many more. Talking to The Quint, Mukhate says, "The internet fame is turning into offers. Every other day something new happens and I am still trying to wrap my head around what's happening."
He says he started with about nine thousand followers in March, which has now grown to a family of over a million on Instagram and three million on YouTube.
Ronit Ashra, an unassuming 17-year-old, is dealing with his upcoming 12th boards and fame at the same time. Ashra was popular on Instagram with about 200k followers, but he started making video with Musical.ly five years back when he was in the seventh grade. Today, he has a follower count of over a million as his fans enjoy his mimicry and his bizarre but adorable outfits in his videos.
Niharika NM moonlights between being a student and a digital content creator. With her arresting expressions and South Indian accent, Niharika's personality is enough to make you want to watch and laugh at the advice she gives in her Instagram reels. Talking to The Quint, she says, "I don't have a different online personality. In person too, I am the same person as in my videos. That's why when people meet me they are shocked."
Niharika says she was stuck at 70k for the longest time on Instagram and today with the reels she makes, she's gathered the love of over a million people.
If there's something you wish to learn from Ruhee Dosani, it's to keep it simple and do what you love. Dosani says she moved to the US with no plan and now she has a job there and on the side she does what she does best. She dances and makes videos with her gang. Can you think of a more fun, enjoyable opportunity?
Talking to The Quint, she says, "I was stuck at 12.5k followers for the longest time. I did a video on Diljit Dosanjh's track and that was the first time I got some attention. Post that, the 'Biggni Shoot' video happened for me. My friend says I got famous because of a bikini song without wearing a bikini." Today, Dosani is constantly growing with 500k followers.
Snehil Mehra works as a creative director with Ekta Kapoor on various shows. She's a mom and wife and says she was not expecting to be famous at 36. She says, "I started doing videos with the idea of a laywoman reviewing films and shows. I recorded a video for Paatal Lok's review. My husband gave me another idea to make a video on names that came up after lockdown. I didn't think it was a great idea but I recorded it just for fun. Next thing I knew that started being shared on WhatsApp groups and went viral."
Watch the video to find out more.
Published: undefined