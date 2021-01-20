Watch: Kiran & Nivi's Mesmerizing Mashup Videos

Twin sisters, Kiran and Nivi, have been charming the internet with their voices. With over 127k followers on Instagram and 33.6k subscribers on their YouTube channel, the duo is going viral for their mashup videos. Kiran and Nivi seamlessly blend American pop music with Carnatic melodies, thereby creating unique melodies. Sia, Jason Derulo, Coldplay.. the sisters experiment with all kinds of artists and music.

They're known not just for their covers of popular American songs but also their original tracks, which are available to stream on Spotify and other platforms.

But their musical journey hasn't always been that easy. Kiran & Nivi had to battle their own set of challenges before becoming the talented singers they are today.

For more, watch the video!

Editor: Veeru Mohan