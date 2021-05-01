BC Aunty Evaluates How State Leaders Are Handling the Pandemic

India’s COVID crisis has now become a global concern. But, how are the chief ministers handling the deadly second wave in their respective states? From what we can see, some are fudging date, some playing the blame game and some continue to live in denial. In this video, BC aunty evaluates the performance of state leaders and how they have been handling and managing the spread of the virus.
April 2021 was a tough month for the country. India reported a record number of COVID cases and deaths. When a part of the country was gasping for breath and begging for medical aid, there was a part of the country that was participating in large religious gatherings and election rallies, with the government’s consent of course.
Over 60 lakh devotees attended the Mahakumbh Mela in Haridwar in April alone. What’s even worrisome is that the Uttarakhand CM too believed that a dip in the Ganga could protect the devotees from corona.
Yes, that happened too.
Let’s not even talk about the election rallies and roadshows, where political leaders including PM Modi addressed the people of West Bengal. But, according to Amit Shah, “It is unfair to link elections to the rising COVID-19 cases”. Well, like we said, some leaders continue to live in denial.
Similarly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a virtual interaction with some editors claimed that there is “no shortage of oxygen” in private or government hospitals in the state. But the ground reality tells a different story.
Published: 01 May 2021,05:54 PM IST