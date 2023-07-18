Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Now rolling  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 4 Things In Bollywood That Desi Girl Called Out

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 4 Things In Bollywood That Desi Girl Called Out

From the nepotism debate to the wage gap, Priyanka Chopra has boldly called out these four issues in Bollywood.
Pratikshya Mishra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

As global star, Priyanka Chopra turns 41, let’s revisit all the issues in Bollywood she has called out, over the years. 

Be it the infamous nepotism versus ’outsider’ debate or Bollywood’s rampant colourism, the Citadel actor has seldom shied away from speaking her mind.

When I joined the movie business, if you were fair, you were guaranteed some form of success or casting, but if you were darker…I’m not even that dark, for darker girls it was “let’s lighten it up”.
Priyanka Chopra via Armchair Expert

Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan

