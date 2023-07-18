Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 4 Things In Bollywood That Desi Girl Called Out

Priyanka Chopra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
As global star, Priyanka Chopra turns 41, let’s revisit all the issues in Bollywood she has called out, over the years.
Be it the infamous nepotism versus ’outsider’ debate or Bollywood’s rampant colourism, the Citadel actor has seldom shied away from speaking her mind.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
