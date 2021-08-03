From Dadi's Rasoi: 77-Year-Old Dadi's Raw Mango Pickle Recipe

Internet's favourite dadi, Gujjuben, shares an easy-to-make raw mango pickle.
Dadi ke haath ka keri ka achaar.

(Photo: The Quint)

In this video, internet's favourite Dadi Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben shares an easy-to-make recipe of tangy and spicy raw mango pickle (keri ka achaar) that's sure to complete your meals and make them more flavoursome.

Ingredients

1kg raw mango

1kg red chilli powder

500gms crushed split mustard seeds/rai kuriya

250gms crushed fenugreek seeds/methi kuriya

1tbsp asafoetida/hing

1 tbsp turmeric powder/haldi

1tsp salt

500ml mustard oil/sarson ka tel

Instructions

Cut raw mangoes into quarters and then into smaller pieces, put into a large bowl.

Raw Mango Pickle 

Add the masala, made of crushed mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder and salt, to the bowl and coat well.

Add the masala and mix well.

Add 500ml mustard oil to the bowl and mix well.

The oil adds extra flavour to the pickle.

Transfer into an airtight container and refrigerate.

Published: 03 Aug 2021,01:56 PM IST
