Watch: Bollywood Wives Answer Your Most Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you always wanted to know about Bollywood wives and their extravagant lifestyle.

2020 has not been an easy year and just when we had kind of accepted the “new normal” i.e. being confined to our homes and living our mundane routines, Netflix India dropped a show called Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. What did the show do? It made us feel worse about our lives.

The show tracks the lavish lives of Bollywood wives Seema Khan (married to actor Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan), Neelam Kothari Soni (actor and wife of Sameer Soni), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey and mom to actor Ananya Padney) and Maheep Kapoor (married to Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor).