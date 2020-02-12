When Left Swipes Right: Dating in The Times of Protest 

(This story was first published on 12 February, 2020. It is being reposted on the occasion of Valentine's Day).

Dating just got tougher in 2020. Yes, you read it right. We already have a long list of the things we want and definitely don’t want in our partner but, the main item that tops our dating check-list today is a person’s political belief and ideology. So, in today’s polarized India, what happens when two people who are not politically compatible go on a date? Watch to find out.