Get Into the Christmas Spirit With these Delicious Cookie Recipes

Ingredients:

150 g all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon corn starch

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp ground flax seeds

3 tablespoons almond milk

3 tablespoons almond butter

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

110 g brown sugar

85 g dark chocolate chunks

2 tablespoons chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, corn starch, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

2. In another bowl, make a paste with the ground flax seeds and the almond milk.

3. Add the almond butter, oil, vanilla, maple syrup and sugar. Whisk well till combined.

4. Dump the dry mix on to the wet mixture. Mix to form a dough.

5. Add the chocolate chunks and chips to the dough. Cover the dough in cling film and chill for an hour in the fridge.

6. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 190º C. Prepare a baking sheet by placing parchment paper on it.

7. Take out about 1/4 cup of the dough and roll into a ball.

8. Press the ball into a disc about 4" in diameter. Place the cookie on the lined baking sheet.

9. Repeat till all the dough is finished. Bake the cookies for 11-12 minutes or till the edges start to become golden.

10.Let the cookies cool completely on the pan as they firm up. Store in an airtight containe