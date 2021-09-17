How Cadbury Tweaked Its Iconic Ad to Send a Heartwarming Message

Cadbury's twist to its iconic ad not only rejects gender norms, but also gives a beautiful message.
Quint NEON
Now Rolling
Published:

Cadbury's new ad, #GoodLuckGirls

|

(Photo Courtesy: Video Screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cadbury's new ad, #GoodLuckGirls</p></div>

We've all seen Cadbury's iconic ad where a woman is seen cheering her partner while he plays cricket and hits a six. Cadbury has managed to make the messaging of the video even more impactiful, by introducing a very small change: this time, it's the man who is cheering his partner while she plays cricket, and the result is beautiful! Check out a side-by-side cut of the two videos here.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and conceptualised by Ogilvy, this ad is a testament to how times are changing, and so are gender norms, and how agencies are adapting to the same.

Also ReadMeet Sudha Mahalingam, the 70-Yr-Old Solo Traveler That Has Visited 65 Countries

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT