How Cadbury Tweaked Its Iconic Ad to Send a Heartwarming Message

We've all seen Cadbury's iconic ad where a woman is seen cheering her partner while he plays cricket and hits a six. Cadbury has managed to make the messaging of the video even more impactiful, by introducing a very small change: this time, it's the man who is cheering his partner while she plays cricket, and the result is beautiful! Check out a side-by-side cut of the two videos here.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and conceptualised by Ogilvy, this ad is a testament to how times are changing, and so are gender norms, and how agencies are adapting to the same.