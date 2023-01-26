Bak Bak Bilal: How Well Do 'We, The People Of India' Know Our Constitution
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Today (26 January) marks the 74th Republic Day for India. We may enjoy the national holiday and may spare some time to watch the Republic day parade - but do we really know the political significance of this day?
Bilal Jaleel walks the streets of Mumbai, asking people (whoever he can convince, really) some hard-hitting questions about the Indian Constitution.
From 'Who is the Father of the Constitution?' to 'How many Articles does our Constitution have?' - let's find out if 'We, The People Of India' actually know the reasons behind our country's Republic Day celebrations.
Watch the video to find out!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
(This article is a part of the The Quint's 'Know Your Constitution' series, to celebrate 73 years of India being a republic. Click here to view the entire series.)
