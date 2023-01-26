Bak Bak Bilal: How Well Do 'We, The People Of India' Know Our Constitution

Today (26 January) marks the 74th Republic Day for India. We may enjoy the national holiday and may spare some time to watch the Republic day parade - but do we really know the political significance of this day?

Bilal Jaleel walks the streets of Mumbai, asking people (whoever he can convince, really) some hard-hitting questions about the Indian Constitution.

From 'Who is the Father of the Constitution?' to 'How many Articles does our Constitution have?' - let's find out if 'We, The People Of India' actually know the reasons behind our country's Republic Day celebrations.