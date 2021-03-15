Watch Alia Bhatt’s Hilariously Candid Moments With the Media

Celebrities, as we know today, are very cautious about what they say to the media or how they react to rumours. There’s always a shield of pretence and understandably so, considering how their words are often twisted and carried out of context. However, Alia Bhatt, is a bit different - she is candid, quirky and goddamn hilarious.

From laughing at herself to tackling rumours with humour - here’s a compilation of some of Alia’s best moments and conversations with the press.