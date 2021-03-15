Watch Alia Bhatt’s Hilariously Candid Moments With the Media

Celebrities, as we know today, are very cautious about what they say to the media or how they react to rumours. There’s always a shield of pretence and understandably so, considering how their words are often twisted and carried out of context. However, Alia Bhatt, is a bit different - she is candid, quirky and goddamn hilarious.
From laughing at herself to tackling rumours with humour - here’s a compilation of some of Alia’s best moments and conversations with the press.
The Koffee with Karan fiasco happened in 2013, but the media is still not over it and they don’t let Bhatt forget it either. Even in 2021, no matter what the event is, the press makes sure to ask the actor a few general knowledge questions. How she responds to them shows that she is quite the sport.
We absolutely love the no filter Alia and hope she continues to entertain us on-screen and off.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined