Watch: How India Celebrated Its Daughters This Week

Is this the India we want for women? Is this the India we want for our daughters?

Video editor: Divya Talwar

The death of the Hathras rape victim and the actions of the Uttar Pradesh police in the aftermath of the incident have enraged people across the country. Soon after the Hathras case, another rape in UP's Balrampur was reported. That of a 22-year-old being allegedly raped and killed on Tuesday. These headlines have brought to light India's unfortunate reality; one where brutality against women has become increasingly common. Rape cases don't make front page headlines everyday, but it's important to remember that they do happen regularly. Here's hoping for a safer, kinder place for women in the country.