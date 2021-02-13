Watch: 74-Yr-Old Autowallah on Being His Family’s Sole Breadwinner

Desraj Jyot Singh made an auto his home to give his family a 'real home'. He has been riding an auto for the last 35 years and has been “comfortably” living in it for 24 years. Why? Because if he rents a small room in Mumbai, it would cost him 2,000-3,000 rupees a month and he believes he can use that money to fund his grandkids’ education.
Desraj had four kids, three sons and a daughter. His oldest son passed away in 2016 and two years later, he lost his other son too, who died by suicide at Khar station. He didn’t have the time to mourn, he had four families to feed. So, he got back on the road the very next day and made sure that whatever he earns is equally divided between all families. His youngest son worked as a security guard but lost his job during the lockdown.
Desraj thinks he can’t afford to take a single day’s break because of his family’s financial conditions. Whatever money he makes, he keeps a part of it for his bare minimum personal expenses and sends the rest to his family.
