Watch: 74-Yr-Old Autowallah on Being His Family’s Sole Breadwinner

“My granddaughter is in 10th standard and she wants to study further. I want her to pursue B.Ed. Once she completes her B.Ed, she’ll become a teacher and will be independent. That’s all I want, that’s my only wish. I’d never want my grandkids to live the kind of life I’ve lived. Whatever I do, is for them and I will continue to work till for as long as I can walk and function, only because I want to give them the best life, nothing else matters to me.”

Desraj Jyot Singh