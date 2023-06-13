Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Snoop Dogg to Bob Marley; Midjourney Imagines Top Musicians Performing In India

Snoop Dogg to Bob Marley; Midjourney Imagines Top Musicians Performing In India

The Quint reimagines some famous English musicians with the help of Midjourney.
Ribhu Chatterjee
NEON
Published:

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper and musician.

|

Made using Midjourney, directed by Ribhu Chatterjee /The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper and musician.</p></div>

The Quint reimagines some famous musicians in India with the help of Midjourney.

David Gilmour, lead guitarist of Pink Floyd

Geroge Harrison, songwriter and lead guitarist of The Beatles. 

Bob Marley, Jamaican singer, musician and songwriter.

Chester Bennington,lead vocalist of the rock band Linkin Park. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Andre Romelle Young a.k.a Dr. Dre, American rapper and record producer. 

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Green Day. 

Kurt Cobain, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter of the rock band Nirvana.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr a.k.a Snoop Dogg, American rapper and musician.

Also ReadAI Portraits Reimagine How Billionaires Would Look if They Lost Their Wealth

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT