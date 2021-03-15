Bollywood’s Next Red Carpet Looks, Inspired by Lilly Singh

YouTuber Lilly Singh arrived at the 63rd Grammy Awards red carpet sporting a mask that read “I Stand With Farmers”. She took to her social media and wrote "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers. #Grammys".



Now, we aren’t future tellers but we can totally predict the next red carpet look for some of the Indian celebrities.