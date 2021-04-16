How Bhakti Is Challenging Corona’s Shakti at Kumbh Mela 2021

India is worst-hit by the second wave of coronavirus but Kumbh Mela will continue till 30 April. Hmmm.
On 16 April, over 2 lakh COVID cases were recorded in India, over 1700 devotees and 30 Sadhus tested positive during Kumbh in Haridwar. From partial lockdown to night curfew, the authorities are doing all they can to stop the deadly virus from spreading. But, are they?
Government has announced partial lockdown in some parts of the country and night curfew in some. We’ve been asked to wear masks even while driving alone in our private vehicles, because according to some, your private car is a public place. But, there’s absolutely no plan to cut short Kumbh Mela, attended by over 3.5 million people, because according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, “There is more awareness both about COVID-19 and the guidelines related to it”.
As you can see in this picture.
Rawat also said that you can’t compare the Kumbh Mela with Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last year. Why? Here’s what he said.
Basically... only God can save us now. Jai Ganga.
Published: 16 Apr 2021,09:48 AM IST