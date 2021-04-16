How Bhakti Is Challenging Corona’s Shakti at Kumbh Mela 2021

Government has announced partial lockdown in some parts of the country and night curfew in some. We’ve been asked to wear masks even while driving alone in our private vehicles, because according to some, your private car is a public place. But, there’s absolutely no plan to cut short Kumbh Mela, attended by over 3.5 million people, because according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, “There is more awareness both about COVID-19 and the guidelines related to it”.



