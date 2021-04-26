Khamosh! Silencing Of Tweets While COVID Cases Surge Is Kaafi Real

At a time when reports of shortages of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and life-saving drugs are emerging from all quarters, the Indian government must be given credit for being proactive in curtailing the harmful, unchecked spread of tweets.

As recently as Saturday, 24 April, micro-blogging site Twitter, complying with the government’s requests, reportedly censored 52 tweets that were critical of India’s handling of the second surge of COVID-19.