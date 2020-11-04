Kaafi Real: Arnab’s Arrest Has Exposed Right-Wing Hypocrisy

On Wednesday, 4 November, Maharashtra police arrested Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from his residence. Goswami was arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018.
The arrest of Goswami drew sharp criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Maharashtra government and called the act “suppression of freedom of press.”
However, this incident has exposed the hypocrisy of several right-leaning people in the country.
Earlier today, many came on the streets and protested against the arrest of Goswami, calling it a blatant use of state power against Republic TV.
But when journalists like Prashant Kanojia and activists like Umar Khalid, Dr Kafeel Khan were hounded by the state machinery, the right-wing group refused to speak up against the harassment and called it law.
