Kaafi Real: Arnab’s Arrest Has Exposed Right-Wing Hypocrisy

On Wednesday, 4 November, Maharashtra police arrested Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from his residence. Goswami was arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018. The arrest of Goswami drew sharp criticism and condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Maharashtra government and called the act “suppression of freedom of press.”

However, this incident has exposed the hypocrisy of several right-leaning people in the country.