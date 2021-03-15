All Eyes ‘Right’, CM Kejriwal? AAP’s ‘Desh-Bhakti’ is Kaafi Real

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, torch-bearer of Ayodhya tourism, bringer of the ‘Desh-Bhakti bill’ and seemingly ardent Ram Rajya enthusiast was a different person before he started moving Right.

Once a social activist and potential revolutionary, Kejriwal had, post his 2013 Assembly win, thanked ‘Bhagwan, Allah and God” all at once.

But 2021’s Kejriwal has different priorities, and hence, only one question remains to be asked of him:

All eyes ‘right’, CM Kejriwal?