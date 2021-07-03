4-Yr-Old Kiara ‘Guddu’ Nautiyal Is Taking Over Instagram With Her Desi Content

Kiara calls herself a fashionista, loves the colour pink and her favourite dress is the one with 7 'rainbowy' colours. Flaunting her dresses from a photo album, she shows her mask with a pom-pom and the pants which she wore as a dress.

Like every other kid, she loves pizza, pasta, burger, nachos, etc but she also mentions her love for Palak Paneer and Rajma Chawal.

Minions, Moana, Elsa and Toothless (from How To Train Your Dragon) are her favourite movie characters.

She is only 4-years-old but calls herself 'a big girl'.