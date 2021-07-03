4-Yr-Old Kiara ‘Guddu’ Nautiyal Is Taking Over Instagram With Her Desi Content

Kiara Nautiyal Aka Guddu is unaware about her massive following on social media.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan Camera: Athar Rather
Videos of cute banter between 'Guddu' and her Mumma, both played by 4-years-old Kiara Nautiyal are spreading joy on Instagram, with millions of views on some of these video reels.
Kiara's expressions and relatable content is winning hearts and the comment section conveys how people just can't get enough of her.
Kiara's mother, Anjali Nautiyal is fond of dressing her up and clicking her photos. She manages Kiara's Instagram page which she started in 2019. Intitially they posted Kiara's photos and some trending fashion reels. It was only after Kiara showed interest in acting, Anjali conceptualised 'Guddu' reels. The idea came from people sharing incidents of quips with their mothers and Anjali's own experiences with her mother. Anjali writes, shoots and edits these 30 seconds video reels.
Anjali is a software tester in American Express and makes sure that she takes out enough time from her and Kiara's school schedule to make these video reels twice a week.
Kiara isn't aware of her thousands of followers on Instagram. Anjali doesn't show her the Instagram page and doesn't read out the comments to her. But Kiara surely sees her videos, smiles at her acting and cutely says, 'Kiara is Guddu, Guddu is Kiara'.
Kiara calls herself a fashionista, loves the colour pink and her favourite dress is the one with 7 'rainbowy' colours. Flaunting her dresses from a photo album, she shows her mask with a pom-pom and the pants which she wore as a dress.
Like every other kid, she loves pizza, pasta, burger, nachos, etc but she also mentions her love for Palak Paneer and Rajma Chawal.
Minions, Moana, Elsa and Toothless (from How To Train Your Dragon) are her favourite movie characters.
She is only 4-years-old but calls herself 'a big girl'.
Being in the public view comes with both appreciation and critics. There were times when someone posted Kiara's video on their page without Anjali's consent and people send messages accusing her of exploiting Kiara and her childhood.
Anjali and her husband choose to see only the good and not the bad.
Kiara's family feels content and blissful with all the appreciation and love that she gets from the people online. The fact that their daughter is making people smile and spreading joy makes them feel successful in the work that they are doing.
