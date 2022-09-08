'Koffee With Karan 7' Recap: Ishaan Khatter's Comeback to Karan Johar & More

Katrina opened up about her relationship with and eventual marriage to Vicky Kaushal in the show. The actor stated that when there was a lot of chatter regarding she and Vicky dating, they actually weren't together. "We had just met once and it was really awkward", Katrina said.

She then added that once she came to know Vicky and started liking him, the first person she confided in was Zoya Akhtar. Karan elaborated by saying that he was once at a dinner at Zoya's place, where both Katrina and Vicky were there and Zoya actually played the matchmaker!