Did Kamla Bhasin Inspire Gully Boy Song ‘Azaadi’? She Probably Did

(Feminist icon Kamla Bhasin passed away in the wee hours of Saturday, 25 September. This video, which was first published on 10 June 2017, has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark her demise.)

Kamla Bhasin, a feminist who has been fighting for equal rights for over 40 years, is also someone who has given us a chant that defines this generation.

Bhasin travelled to neighbouring countries while working with the UN in the 1980s. She went to Pakistan in 1984, when the country was led by General Zia-ul-Haq.