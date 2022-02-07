'Religious Attire in Public Institutions is Not Okay' Say Yogi Fans on Udupi Row

Yogi fans in UP angry about what's happening in Udupi.
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
A conversation between two friends, somewhere in Uttar Pradesh:
"Did you hear about Udupi?"
"Yeah! How can these Muslim girls wear hijabs to college, huh? Wearing religious attire to public institutions is just not okay!"
"Absolutely! I agree with you completely."
And so the two Yogi fans walked away, shaking their heads in anger at what is happening in Karnataka, where a few young Muslim girls wish to...you know, wear their religious attire to a public institution.
