'Religious Attire in Public Institutions is Not Okay' Say Yogi Fans on Udupi Row

A conversation between two friends, somewhere in Uttar Pradesh:

"Did you hear about Udupi?"

"Yeah! How can these Muslim girls wear hijabs to college, huh? Wearing religious attire to public institutions is just not okay!"

"Absolutely! I agree with you completely."

And so the two Yogi fans walked away, shaking their heads in anger at what is happening in Karnataka, where a few young Muslim girls wish to...you know, wear their religious attire to a public institution.