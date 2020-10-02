Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Bolo: This is India 2020

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, 2 October, India’s COVID-19 tally neared 64 lakh – the second highest in the world. Meanwhile, the country’s GDP has contracted by 23.9 percent, in the second quarter of 2020. More than 120 million Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown imposition amid the pandemic.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is being used as a tool to crush dissenting voices, protesters are being heckled for demanding answers from the government.

Activists are being held and put in preventive detentions to stop them from organising demonstrations. Government critics are being accused of sedition and criminal charges. And, the Hathras case, where a Dalit woman was brutally raped, has once again brought to light the existing gender and caste problems in India.

