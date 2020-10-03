Kaafi Real: India Crosses 1 Lakh COVID Deaths

With 1,069 deaths recorded on Friday, India crosses the grim 1 lakh mark in coronavirus fatalities. Aroop Mishra & Padmini Vaidyanathan India has reported over 1,000 deaths per day over the past month.

The death toll from COVID-19 in India surpassed the 1,00,000 mark with 1,069 deaths being added on Friday, 3 October. India, which was the world's second worst-hit country now becomes the third country to cross the 1 lakh figure. India has reported over 1,000 deaths per day over the past month, barring 28 September.

The first death in the country was recorded on 12 March in Karnataka.

India holds the top rank in recoveries at over 54 lakhs and currently has 9,44,996 active cases. The first death in the country was recorded on 12 March in Karnataka. Maharashtra has the highest caseload with more than 36,000 deaths.