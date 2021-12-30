India is the Most Secular Country Ever, And Here is The Proof

How do you define secularism?
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
"India is the most secular country in the world, isn't it?" Yup, absolutely. We wholeheartedly agree.
Because how do you define secularism? As the separation between church and state, right?
Hence proved.
At least a dozen incidents of communal hostility, vandalism and violence targeting Christians have been reported across India this December, including attacks on churches. And more often than not, the police have been conspicuous by their inaction.
How's that for a separation of church and state? 🤷
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)